CONGRATULATIONS! Metro League awards for Chief Sealth IHS, including Evan Moe on all-league first team

Two notes from Chief Sealth International High School:

From athletic director Ernest Policarpio:

Congratulations to Evan Moe from Chief Sealth for being selected 1st team all-league in baseball two years in a row. He will be playing tomorrow in the All-Metro game tomorrow at 3:30PM at SWAC. Admission is free.

The Southwest Athletic Complex is across from Sealth, at 2801 SW Thistle.

Meantime, a texter sent us this photo of Coach Policarpio with another announcement:

The Sportsmanship Award is for Sealth athletes and coaches, we are told. Congratulations to all!