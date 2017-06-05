West Seattle, Washington

06 Tuesday

71℉

CONGRATULATIONS! Metro League awards for Chief Sealth IHS, including Evan Moe on all-league first team

June 5, 2017 2:44 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle schools | WS & Sports

Two notes from Chief Sealth International High School:

From athletic director Ernest Policarpio:

Congratulations to Evan Moe from Chief Sealth for being selected 1st team all-league in baseball two years in a row. He will be playing tomorrow in the All-Metro game tomorrow at 3:30PM at SWAC. Admission is free.

The Southwest Athletic Complex is across from Sealth, at 2801 SW Thistle.

Meantime, a texter sent us this photo of Coach Policarpio with another announcement:

The Sportsmanship Award is for Sealth athletes and coaches, we are told. Congratulations to all!

Share This

4 Replies to "CONGRATULATIONS! Metro League awards for Chief Sealth IHS, including Evan Moe on all-league first team"

  • momof3boys June 5, 2017 (2:55 pm)
    Reply

    Way to go Coach/Director P!  I played sports in HS too – and know how much fun it is to win. But now as a parent – I’m more proud of y’all for winning the sportsmanship award!  THOSE skills will last the student-athletes a lifetime!  Congratulations to the whole department! And congrats to Evan too!

    sue

  • Bonnie June 5, 2017 (2:57 pm)
    Reply

    Congratulations Sealth!

  • seatowncel June 5, 2017 (3:11 pm)
    Reply

    Way to Go Sealth!!

  • Elle Nell June 5, 2017 (3:51 pm)
    Reply

    Congratulations Sealth!! As a parent, this is a very classy achievement!! Your other sports programs could definitely learn something from this stellar sportsmanship award! 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann