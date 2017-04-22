HAPPENING NOW: Rachel Austin at Click! Design That Fits

You might know artist Rachel Austin for her map-based paintings … right now, she’s at Click! Design That Fits (4540 California SW; WSB sponsor) in The Junction for a preview of her new Shadow series, “born out of her love of plants, color, and shape.” Click! tells us this is her only visit this year – and your first chance to see work from her upcoming show, debuting during the May West Seattle Art Walk (May 11th). Go drop by Click! and hop up to the loft to see her.