ALSO TODAY: University of Washington beach volleyball @ Alki

11:11 AM: Remember that brilliantly sunny day last April when the University of Washington Huskies played their first-ever home beach-volleyball match – at Alki? (If not, here’s our coverage.) We just noticed via Twitter that they’re doing it again today. Might be the last time, since they’ve just built beach-volleyball courts on the UW campus, and that’s where they won 5-0 on Saturday vs. the University of Idaho, same team they’re playing at Alki today (scheduled to have just started, at 11). This is also the last game of the regular season.

12:45 PM: Stopped by for a couple quick pix. Fans are undaunted by the rain. Play-by-play continues on the team’s Twitter account.