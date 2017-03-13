West Seattle Monday: Cookies, clothes, ferries, and more…



(Photo by Trileigh Tucker)

What’s ahead for today/tonight in West Seattle, as a new week begins:

GIRL SCOUT COOKIE SALES CONTINUE: Today is the start of the last week of this year’s Girl Scout Cookie sales – go here to find out who’s selling, where, and when.

POP-UP CLOTHESLINE: As previewed here last night, the High Point Library is hosting the West Seattle Helpline with a pop-up edition of the Clothesline clothing bank, 4-6 pm. (35th SW/SW Raymond)

TRIANGLE TASK FORCE: 4:30 pm at Fauntleroy Church‘s Fellowship Hall, it’s the second-to-last scheduled meeting of the citizens’ advisory group put together to come up with “quick wins” to help improve the “Triangle Route” – Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Public welcome; here’s the agenda. (9140 California SW)

GATEWOOD ELEMENTARY PTA MEETING: As previewed here on Sunday, tonight’s Gatewood PTA meeting, 6:30-8 pm, will include a look at sketches for improvements to the school’s playfield. Community welcome. (4320 SW Myrtle)

FAMILY STORY TIME: 6:30 pm at High Point Library. Free & fun! (35th SW/SW Raymond)

ALL-AGES QUIZ NIGHT: 7:30 pm at The Skylark – all ages are welcome for Monday Quiz Night. Prizes! (3803 Delridge Way SW)

LOOK AHEAD TO THE REST OF THE WEEK … and beyond, via our complete-calendar page.