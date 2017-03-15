Sea-Town Real Estate: Welcome, new West Seattle Blog sponsor!

Today we’re welcoming Sea-Town Real Estate, which has just opened in West Seattle, as a new WSB sponsor. Here’s what they would like you to know about what they do:

Christian Harris is proud to announce the grand opening of Sea-Town Real Estate, West Seattle’s newest Indy Real Estate Brokerage.

Sea-Town Real Estate provides an alternative to the traditional methods and mentality of the conventional brokerage. They are redefining the “full-service” real estate experience by offering a suite of complimentary listing services, attention to every detail of what the client wants and the process, freeing their clients from the stress and upfront home-selling preparation expenses that are common. They have also integrated community involvement and service into their core foundational values.

Christian combines his skills and knowledge acquired from his background of 15 years as a finish carpenter and high-end home remodeling with his 14 years of service (so far) in the Army National Guard as a Military Intelligence Officer. The intimate knowledge and problem-solving required in home remodels and linear analysis, and technology background developed in the military, have allowed Christian to develop a system and utilize technology to support his agents and clients alike, in their professional and personal goals, and ensure a uniformly high client experience at every stage of the home purchase or sale process.

Christian’s journey to start his own real estate brokerage began nearly 2 years ago while working at a large local real estate franchise. The industry’s knee-jerk rejection and fear of new technology, lack of consistency, systems, processes, quality training, and support were big points of frustration for him. He was confident that he could provide better support for agents and thereby a better client experience for those agent’s clients … everyone wins!

The real estate industry also doesn’t have the best reputation, and part of Christian’s desire to start his new brokerage is to change this reputation in the Seattle market. He is so committed to transparency and doing what is best for his clients, no matter what, that he wrote a book to help home sellers avoid the pitfalls and unethical agents when looking for a broker to help them sell their house. Find out more about his book and order your free copy at Free-Book4Charity.com.

In addition to Christian’s conviction that he could help other agents flourish and avoid the frustration he went through, he is passionate about his community and making an impact with everyone he comes in contact with. This passion led him to create the Sea-Town Podcast, where Christian invites on and interviews Seattle-area small-business owners, entrepreneurs, and community leaders to help tell their stories and share them with the rest of our community. He has met some great people through this journey, including some amazing Executive Directors of local nonprofits.

Christian has also incorporated this passion and ethos into Sea-Town Real Estate’s business model. Our agents share in these same values to make a larger impact in the surrounding community. Each of our agents have committed to donating a portion of their commission on each home sale or purchase, to a local non-profit of their client’s choice … and Sea-Town Real Estate matches each of these charitable donations.

Feel free to stop by our office at 2701 California Ave SW and say “hi” to Christian if you’re walking around the Admiral District. He’d love to get to know you and treat you to a cup of coffee at Freshy’s or The Admiral Bird. You can also call 206-276-9744 or email ChristianHarris@Sea-Town.com

