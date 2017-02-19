West Seattle, Washington

20 Monday

43℉

West Seattle utilities: Brown water reported in Alki

February 19, 2017 9:54 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   Utilities | West Seattle news

Thanks to David for the report and photo – brown (discolored) water from his taps in the 3000 block of 62nd SW in Alki: “I called the City and they say it’s safe — supposedly testing hydrants in the neighborhood is causing rust in the water.” If you have brown water – tonight or any other time – be sure to report it to Seattle Public Utilities at this number – 206-386-1800. Sometimes it’s testing; sometimes it can be a sign of a water break or other problem, and that number will get you to someone around the clock. Last year, you’ll recall, SPU was flushing areas of the water system in West Seattle in hopes of clearing out some buildup; we haven’t had an update on that in a few months, so we’ll check on its status after the holiday.

Share This

3 Replies to "West Seattle utilities: Brown water reported in Alki"

  • AlkiResident13 February 20, 2017 (5:08 am)
    Reply

    Sure would have been nice to know that this was happening from SPU. (Was there a notice that I missed?) I was brushing my teeth last night and ended up with a mouthful of very dark brown water. I also live in the same area noted above. 

  • newnative February 20, 2017 (8:13 am)
    Reply

    gross. 

  • wetone February 20, 2017 (9:33 am)
    Reply

         “supposedly testing hydrants in the neighborhood is causing rust in the water.”         

      Testing on a weekend really, my bet is another broken line or new lines being hooked up. Old pipe system and lots ground movement from all the rain doesn’t help either.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann