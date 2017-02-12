WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Mailboxes broken into; package theft

Three reports in West Seattle Crime Watch tonight:

STREET ROBBERY: Police were searching in South Delridge this past half-hour for a man who is reported to have robbed someone at knifepoint around 16th SW and SW Cambridge [map] and gotten away with the victim’s wallet. He is described as dark-skinned, in his 20s, about 6 feet tall, medium build, clean-shaven, wearing a dark pulled-up hoodie, possibly gray pants. We have a crew in the area trying to find out more.

Also tonight, two reader reports:

MAILBOXES BROKEN INTO: The photo above was sent by Stefan, who reports, “This is what (the mailboxes) looked like this morning. We’re in the townhouses at the corner of 35th and Cambridge [map]. Pried open with a big bar from the top, all mail gone. Happened overnight, we noticed at 10:30 this morning.”

PACKAGE THEFT: Kevin reports a package was stolen off his front porch at 37th SW and SW Barton [map] on Saturday.