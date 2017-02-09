HIGHWAY 99 TUNNELING: Past the Battery Street Tunnel, and rising

Last weekend, we noted that the Highway 99 tunneling machine was in the zone where it would pass beneath the Battery Street Tunnel and the Seattle Center Monorail. This afternoon, WSDOT reported that it’s gone beneath the former and on its way to the latter. The machine is now 115 feet beneath the surface and climbing upward, 100 feet higher than the tunnel’s deepest point. WSDOT also reports that roadbuilding continues and is already halfway down the 7,692-foot path that’s been dug – here’s a document with updates on that and other parts of the project. WSDOT adds, “Work has also begun on the mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems within the tunnel. Crews began installing these systems near the stadiums last week …” Read today’s full tunneling update here.