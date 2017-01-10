West Seattle, Washington

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Tuesday updates

January 10, 2017 6:48 am
6:48 AM: Good morning! Once again this morning, the trouble is all outside the city – icy roads reported in the South Sound and on the Eastside. It’s been raining most of the night but we’re still a few degrees above freezing. No incidents in/from West Seattle so far.

BRIDGE WORK TODAY/TOMORROW: Today’s the day SDOT is scheduled to start streetlight-repair work on the west end of the West Seattle Bridge. The 9 am-4 pm work is set for today and tomorrow, as announced last week. 9 am-noon, crews will be on the west side, closing the Admiral Way exit. 1-4 pm, they’ll be on the east side, closing the curb lane, “from approximately where the roadway turns in and out of West Seattle to the Delridge Way SW onramp.”

