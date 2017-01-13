Memorial on Sunday for Melvyn Poll, 1941-2017

Family, friends, and fans will gather on Sunday to remember Melvyn Poll – a longtime Alki resident, prominent member of the Jewish community, and distinguished opera singer – who died on Thursday. Here’s the remembrance shared with the community:

It is with great sadness that we share with you the passing of our beloved Melvyn Poll on January 12th, 2017.

A Seattle native, Mr. Poll began his musical career at Temple De Hirsch Sinai in the children’s choir, directed by Samuel Goldfarb. A graduate of Lakeside School, the University of Washington undergraduate and the UW Law School, his vocal career spanned continents and decades, a recent highlight being his singing the National Anthem at the Husky football games for the last several years.

He will be forever remembered for his profound love of family and friends, his quick wit, and enormous generosity and talent.

He is lovingly remembered by his wife Rosalind, children Sydney and Shaya Calvo, Ryan and Lisa Poll, and adored grandchildren Sasha, Eli, and Sally.

A memorial will be held Sunday, January 15th at 1:00 pm at Benaroya Hall Recital Hall.

Remembrances may be made to the Seattle Symphony or the charity of your choice.