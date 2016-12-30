West Seattle, Washington

31 Saturday

34℉

FERRY UPDATE: Repairs done, South Vashon route confirmed for Saturday resumption

December 30, 2016 9:57 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   Transportation | West Seattle news

Just in from Washington State Ferries – final confirmation that Vashon Island will be back to two ferry routes as of first thing tomorrow:

Point Defiance dock repairs have been successfully completed and service on the Point Defiance/Tahlequah route will resume on Saturday morning 12/31, beginning with the 5:55 am departure from Point Defiance. Thank you for your patience throughout the unexpected terminal closure and please accept our apologies for the inconvenience this caused.

The dock was damaged while the ferry Chetzemoka‘s crew dealt with a Christmas Eve medical emergency involving its captain, who WSF says is expected to fully recover.

2 Replies to "FERRY UPDATE: Repairs done, South Vashon route confirmed for Saturday resumption"

  • Mary December 30, 2016 (10:25 pm)
    Reply

    “back to two ferry routes” – I think you mean three? Tacoma, Seattle, and Kitsap.

    • WSB December 30, 2016 (10:33 pm)
      Reply

      Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth and Tahlequah-Point Defiance.

