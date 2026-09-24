VIDEO, PHOTOS: ‘May peace prevail on earth.’ South Seattle College welcomes Rotary Club of West Seattle’s 10th Peace Pole

(WSB photos, video)

With less than a week remaining until fall quarter begins at South Seattle College, the main SSC campus on Puget Ridge has a new feature – the 10th Peace Pole installed by the Rotary Club of West Seattle, one of more than 300,000 worldwide.

It was dedicated this afternoon at a ceremony during which its message – May Peace Prevail on Earth – was repeated in each of the languages in which it’s written on the pole:

Before the reading, Rotarian Keith Hughes recapped the history of the Peace Poles, and club president Stefanie Felix noted that “peace is at the heart of Rotary”:

Felix presented a commemorative plaque to SSC president Dr. Monica Brown:

Dr. Brown spoke as the event began, welcoming the pole as a “symbol of hope and understanding” and explaining that SSC students had chosen the languages in which the peace wish is inscribed on the pole:

And Seattle Colleges navigator Patricia Allen-Dick, of Tlingit and Haida heritage, literally brought it all home with a Native song and blessing:

Everyone present was invited to be in a photo to mark the occasion:

You can see the new Peace Pole on the south side of the courtyard in SSC’s central administration building.