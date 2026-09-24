WEEKEND PREVIEW: Highland Park Elementary PTA’s Give-and-Take Rummage Sale returns Saturday

(2025 photo sent by Mel)

That sign is from last year’s Highland Park Elementary PTA Give-and-Take Sale, but it will apply this year too. This Saturday (September 26), you have two ways to give at the sale:

Give and Take Rummage Sale Sept 26th

8-10 am Donations are accepted, then begin rummaging at 9 am

Everything is FREE. Monetary Donations are accepted in support of the PTA.

Highland Park Elementary School north-side blacktop

1012 SW Trenton

Our take what you want and give what you can event … truly supports our community. Families who need basic clothing, shoes and housewares get what they need. Donate your gently used books, garden starts, sports and outdoor equipment, kitchenware, kids and adult clothing, and toys. NO large furniture. We will accept donated items from 8 am-10 am on 9/26 at the Highland Park Elementary blacktop playground on the north side of the school. All items will be free and donations accepted. All items left at the end of the day will go to local charities, WestSide Baby and Clothesline. What they will not accept will go to Goodwill and Salvation Army, etc.