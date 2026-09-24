FOLLOWUP: Work planned this weekend to prepare for mayorally mandated protected bike lane on SW Wildwood Place

One month ago, we reported on an executive order by Mayor Katie Wilson that – among other things – mandated a protected bicycle lane by year’s end on SW Wildwood Place, the street near the Fauntleroy ferry dock where bicyclist Maridee Bonadea was killed in June. After seeing a Metro advisory for a stop closure because of “construction” this weekend, we checked in with SDOT, which tells us this is what’s scheduled to be done:

… Before we can install the bike lanes … we need to improve the condition of the riding surface:

-Repairing the pavement with asphalt patches on Fauntleroy Way SW and SW Wildwood Pl. To do this we will need to temporarily close parts of the street

Saturday, September 26 from 9 am until 6 pm

***We may reschedule this work if there is rain in the weather forecast.

The street must be smooth before we can install bike lanes. Doing this work beforehand will make the street safer and our installation easier. We will come back later to seal cracks with a flexible sealant that will withstand rain and heat.

While the asphalt cools and hardens, the eastbound bus stop at SW Wildwood and 46th Ave SW will be temporarily closed.