WEST SEATTLE COYOTES: One on the field, another on the bluff

Two coyote reports received Saturday (thank you!):

AT NINO CANTU SOUTHWEST ATHLETIC COMPLEX: This one photographed by Jessie didn’t need a invitation to take the field:

We saw this healthy looking coyote running across the soccer field above the pickleball courts at the sports complex at about 7:10 (Saturday) night while we walked the dogs.

ON THE BLUFF: This may be the same coyote roaming blufftop yards along Sunset SW as reported here last Sunday, but this photo’s from Joe:

Coyote visit on Sunday morning 9/13, North Admiral/Sunset Bluff.

We publish coyote sightings fpr awareness, not alarm; some people still don’t realize they share our neighborhoods. Learn more about coyotes here.