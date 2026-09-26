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WEEKEND SCENE: Mid-Autumn Festival at Seattle Chinese Garden

September 26, 2026 10:59 pm
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 |   Gardening | Puget Ridge | West Seattle news | WS culture/arts

Thanks to Margaret for the photos! The Seattle Chinese Garden on Puget Ridge welcomed visitors this afternoon for its Mid-Autumn Festival. Performances, demonstrations, and hands-on activities were offered.

It was also a chance to admire the chrysanthemums that Margaret notes are now in full bloom:

Lots of other flowers and foliage to admire on the garden grounds:

Margaret says the festival turnout was sizable:

Information on visiting the garden is available here; it’s at the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus at 6000 16th SW.

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