COUNTDOWN: One week until fall Recycle Roundup at Fauntleroy Church

Next Saturday’s the day – drive up, ride up, walk up to the Fauntleroy Church lot (9140 California SW) for the fall Recycle Roundup – free dropoffs of numerous types of recyclable items, as shown on the official list:

Recycle Roundup runs 9 am to 3 pm on Saturday, October 3, but the volunteers who organize it (in collaboration with recycler 1 Green Planet) advise not waiting till the last minute so they aren’t dealing with a long line at the end – the six-hour window gives lots of time to show up and drop off items without much of a wait.