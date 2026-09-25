READER REPORT: Dave’s last delivery

The photos and report are from Marci, whose neighborhood bid their regular UPS driver farewell today:

I wanted to let you know about a special man who was a UPS driver in West Seattle for a very long time.

Dave Satler retired today from UPS after 37 years. Aikins Avenue Southwest was the last delivery street for him. Folks who live on Aikins gathered at the end of the street to greet him with balloons and a banner, and then once that last package was delivered, we sat and talked with him and shared stories for about an hour or so.

Dave is an incredible person who is a veteran, coaches youth soccer, a long-time runner, a cancer survivor, and most of all an incredible human being.