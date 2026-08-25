PREVIEW: Dedication ceremony on Wednesday for rebuilt, expanded Alki Elementary School

(WSB photo, July)

As we first told you in June, tomorrow’s the dedication day for the new Alki Elementary School (3010 59th SW). The community is invited to the 10:30 am ribboncutting – here’s the official reminder sent today by the district:

On Wednesday, Aug. 26, 10:30 a.m., Seattle Public Schools (SPS) will celebrate completion of the new Alki Elementary School building and modernization of the gymnasium. When: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 10:30 a.m. Where: Alki Elementary School, 3010 59th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116 Superintendent Ben Shuldiner will join School Board President Gina Topp and Alki Principal Mason Skeffington will speak before cutting the ribbon to officially open the school for the 2026-27 school year. Additional confirmed speakers include Andy Sheffer of Seattle Parks and Recreation, Monty Anderson of Seattle Building and Construction Trades Council, and Evan Smith of Schools First. There will be an opportunity to tour the school following the ceremony.

As noted in our story last month with a look inside the building, more than 400 students are enrolled at the newly rebuilt and expanded school for the 2026-2027 school year – a 50 percent increase from last year’s 260, the third year at temporary quarters at the former Schmitz Park Elementary.