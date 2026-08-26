FOLLOWUP: Seattle educators vote to authorize a strike – but that doesn’t mean one’s inevitable

As noted here last night, the educators’ union Seattle Education Association had a general membership meeting tonight. The union took a strike authorization vote, and reports tonight that 91 percent voted yes. But that just means they have voted to authorize a strike if they feel it’s necessary; in the meantime, they’ll continue the talks that date back to June: “We are ready to keep working toward an agreement that gives educators the conditions we need to support every student and build the thriving schools our community deserves.” Tonight’s announcement also says that “Special Education supports, respectful pay, and easing pressurization on educators (are) the major sticking points.”