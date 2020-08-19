The Wash Dog: Welcome, new WSB sponsor!

The Wash Dog has a spacious new home, and the “bath house and spa for pets” is sponsoring WSB to make sure everybody knows about the move. Here’s what they would like you to know:

The Wash Dog has moved! We are very happy to be able to welcome furry customers to our new and larger location: 10623 16th Ave SW in White Center [map].

At The Wash Dog, there’s a grooming service for every need:

*Self-Service Dog Wash Rooms – Walk-In Service

*Professional Bathing Service – by appointment

*Professional Grooming – by appointment

*Nail Trims – Walk-In Service

Customers can also drop by with their dog just to say “hi” and pick up a treat.

The Wash Dog is located at 10623 16th Ave SW, on the west side of the street. Hours for walk-in services are Monday–Friday, 10 am to 7:00 pm, and Saturday/Sunday, 9 am to 5:00 pm. Holiday hours are always posted online at thewashdog.com or on The Wash Dog’s Facebook page.

