No, Walk All Ways is NOT changing. Here’s what SDOT says California/Alaska intersection’s new pushbuttons are for

Starting right after an SDOT crew left California SW and SW Alaska on Saturday morning, people started asking us about the then-covered-up pushbuttons they installed on all corners. Some worried these were “beg buttons” meaning the intersection would stop being automatically cycled “Walk All Ways.” An explanation wasn’t available over the weekend, but we just got this reply from SDOT spokesperson Mariam Ali:

What you’re seeing are new Accessible Pedestrian Signal (APS) push buttons being installed to meet ADA standards. These provide audio and tactile cues to help people who are blind or low-vision know when it’s safe to cross. The cardboard covers are just temporary — crews keep them in place until all APS units are ready to be activated at the same time.

We’re also replacing some vehicle signal heads and overhead signs while crews are onsite, but none of this changes how the intersection operates. The California/Alaska all-walk “scramble” will continue to activate automatically. We are not switching to push-button (“beg button”) operation or making any other timing or operational changes.

Our crews will also be doing this same type of work at California Ave SW & SW Oregon St — upgrading APS push buttons and replacing vehicle signal heads and overhead signage. That work may begin once the Alaska intersection is complete, possibly early next year, weather depending.