WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 20 notes, including I-5’s early reopening

(Colorful clouds during Saturday’s sunset – photo by Sara Walsh; tonight’s sunset is at 9:04 pm)

After a wildly busy Saturday, it’s a quieter Sunday on our West Seattle Event Calendar – here are highlights of what’s happening (and not) on June’s first Sunday, starting with some good news if you have to head east off the peninsula:

TRAFFIC NOTE – I-5 REOPENED EARLY: Thanks for the tip! What was expected to be a full-weekend closure of I-5 northbound between I-90 and the U-District has ended early, and the freeway’s back open.

SUNDAY FUNDAY RUNDAY PRIDE PARTY: 9 am, Westies Run Club runs from Marination Ma Kai (1660 Harbor SW) today, in “Pride Party” mode – rainbows and glitter encouraged!

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: In The Junction, weekly Sunday morning games are happening at The Missing Piece (4707 California SW), 9:30 am.

(Saturday photo by Oliver Hamlin for WSB)

THUNDER ROAD GUITARS’ GRAND OPENING WEEKEND: Second day of the celebration for Thunder Road Guitars and The Bass Shop (both WSB sponsors) in their new location at 2611 California SW, 10 am-6 pm, featuring another set of “massive giveaways” plus discounts – details here; our Saturday coverage is here.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Open every Sunday year-round on California SW between Oregon and Alaska, 10 am-2 pm, now in almost-summer produce-and-products season – asparagus, lettuce, greens, microgreens, peppers, mushrooms, cabbage, beans, garlic, fruit (strawberries and cherries!), more – and many options for baked goods, cheeses, meats, fish, poultry, fresh- and pre-prepared foods, nuts, condiments, pasta …

MASTER GARDENERS AT THE MARKET: If you have a gardening question, you can get an answer from a Master Gardener! Their weekly clinics at the West Seattle Farmers’ Market continue today, 10 am-2 pm. (Look for their booth toward the south end of the market.)

VOLUNTEER AT THE BEE GARDEN: 10 am-noon, all welcome to help at the West Seattle Bee Garden (Lanham & Graham):

The garden looks great but could use a little taming. Weeding is the name of our game this weekend! As usual: -Dress for the weather

-Bring a water bottle

-And a heads up: The closest restroom is at QED coffee a block or two up the street No experience is necessary, just your gardening spirit. Thanks so much for your support of our community garden! I look forward to seeing you out there.

WEEKEND SINGALONG BRUNCH: 10 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), sing to hits of the ’80s, ’90s, ’00s and enjoy a buffet breakfast – if this morning is sold out, look at dates ahead.

FREE NIA CLASS: Begins at 10:15 am; first class free if you pre-register. At Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary. (3618 SW Alaska)

SPRAYPARK SEASON: Daily splashing continues, rain or shine, at the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need a tool but don’t need/want to, or can’t, buy it? You’ll probably be able to find it at, and borrow it from, the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE RESIST: Regular weekly West Seattle Resist Sunday sign-holding event, 11:30 am-1:30 pm. South of Farmers’ Market. (California SW and SW Alaska)

FREE FLAG-FOOTBALL CLINIC: Girls 10-16 interested in flag football are invited – noon-2 pm on the field at 2701 SW Kenyon, free, just show up! Presented by (but not at) the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor).

COLMAN POOL’S FINAL PRESEASON WEEKEND: Noon-7 pm, final preseason weekend concludes at the outdoor pool on the shore at Lincoln Park – see the session schedule here, with 7-day-a-week operations starting next weekend. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: You’re welcome this afternoon at this West Seattle tasting room (with a patio!) open 2-5 pm, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

SIP & SCULPT AT MR. B’S: 6 pm creativity opportunity at Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW).

BLACK TEA AT REVELRY ROOM: 7 pm-midnight, late-night tea service with host Jack Sanders, info and RSVP here. (4547 California SW)

UNDERGROUND TRIVIA AT CORNER POCKET: Trivia starts at 7:30 pm – free to play, and you can win prizes! (4302 SW Alaska)

EVENING SCREAMING: This month’s gathering of Scream Club Seattle on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is at 8 pm.

LIVE JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: 8-10 pm jazz, with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW).

Organizing, or helping with, an event that we could add to the WSB community calendar – whether one-time or recurring? Please email the basic details – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!