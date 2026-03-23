Westside Neighbors Shelter ending overnight service next week, followed by ‘big changes’

The seasons have changed and Westside Neighbors Shelter in The Triangle is about to change too. The shelter at 3618 SW Alaska ha sent a mult-part update with that news and more:

(Photo courtesy Westside Neighbors Shelter)

Spring is here, which means the Westside Neighbors Shelter cold-weather emergency overnight shelter is about to close for the 2025-26 season. And some big changes are in the works!

–The last night for dinner and overnight stays at Westside Neighbors Shelter is March 31. The cots will be dismantled and stored until next winter. After March 31, the shelter will be open only for Warm-Up Center from 7 to 11 am, and closed the rest of the day.

–The Warm-Up Center will continue each day until April 15. Then, the shelter will close completely for several weeks of facility improvements such as bathroom remodeling, kitchen cleaning, door lock changes, and shelter policy development. No meals or services will be provided during this temporary closure.

–After improvements are made, the Warm-Up Center will RE-OPEN 7 to 11 am daily for breakfast, showers, assistance with forms and housing, and clothing help, on a date to be announced soon.

–Dinner Church will continue at the Legion Hall Fridays at 5 pm throughout the year (except during the operational shutdown in April). This is the only night an evening meal will be served.

Thanks to all the volunteers who worked to provide the evening meal for our clients. The West Seattle faith community especially stepped forward and played a crucial role in getting people fed!