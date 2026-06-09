Improv jam, all-ages open mic, games, meetings, more for your West Seattle Tuesday!

Thanks to Margaret for the photo from the Rose Garden at the South Seattle College Arboretum. Below, you’ll find what else is blossoming on our list of event notes/reminders/listings for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FREE PLAYSPACE AT CHURCH OF NAZARENE … open now through noon, drop in with your little one(s). (42nd SW and SW Juneau)

CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC SAFETY COMMITTEE: This meeting started at 9:30 am and is in the public-comment period as we publish this list – the agenda (which explains how to watch) includes the police staffing/response we previewed Monday.

KALEIDOSCOPE PLAY & LEARN: 10 am-11:30 am drop-in program for ages 0-5 and their caregivers at The Bridge School Cooperative Elementary (10300 28th SW; WSB sponsor).

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: New postcard-writers as well as returnees are welcome at this weekly advocacy gathering, 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). Sign up here before you go, if this is your first time.

SPRAYPARK SEASON: Daily operations continue at the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) – free, scheduled 11 am-8 pm daily.

ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: Noon Tuesdays, lunch meetings at West Seattle Golf Course, today featuring a guest speaker from Heifer International. (4470 35th SW)

CHESS CLUB: All levels welcome! 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.

OTHER EVENTS AT THE CENTER: Dozens every week! Go here for the full Center for Active Living calendar.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING: Regular weekly 2 pm meeting; here’s the agenda.

DROP-IN HOMEWORK HELP: Free assistance for students, 4-5:45 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-8 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $15 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

IMPROV AT KENYON HALL: 6:30 pm new monthly improv-theater jam session at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW).

MODE MUSIC ALL-AGES OPEN MIC AT TIM’S: 5 pm signups, 6 pm music at all-ages open mic hosted by Mode Music Studios (WSB sponsor) at Tim’s (16th SW and SW 98th) in White Center.

TUESDAY NIGHT SUPPER CLUB: Alki Kayak Tours and Mountain to Sound Outfitters (WSB sponsor) are presenting this weekly event for stand-up paddleboarders – details here – 5:30 pm. (1660 Harbor SW)

INTERFAITH FREEDOM VIGIL: Weekly, 5:30-6:30 pm at Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza candlelight vigil open to all. (61st SW and Alki SW)

RAINWISE WALKING TOUR: Interested in a rain garden or cistern? Eligible for RainWise subsidies but have questions? This walking tour is for you! RSVP here, then meet up at A.T. Milo Park (8402 30th SW), northwest corner, at 6 pm.

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: Monthly board meeting, community members always welcome, 6 pm in conference room at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW).

TRACK RUN WITH WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: Meet up by 6:15 pm at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for WSR’s free weekly track run.

OPEN CHOIR REHEARSALS: 6:30 pm Tuesdays at Tibbetts United Methodist Church (3940 41st SW), come sing with the Boeing Employees Choir, even if you aren’t a Boeing employee – the link explains how to RSVP.

PAST, PRESENT, & ELSEWHERE: Album-listening sessions at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), every Tuesday night, 7-9 pm.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: Weekly lessons continue tonight, 7 pm at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), details in our calendar listing.

WOMEN’S MEDITATION CIRCLE: Weekly small-group meditation at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034-A California SW), 7 pm. Our calendar listing has info on registering before you go.

BINGO! Play free Tuesday night Belle of the Balls Bingo at The Skylark, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 4: Four trivia venues tonight – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW), Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 pm and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free, hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7:10 pm at Admiral Pub, free, prizes. (2306 California SW).

If you are organizing an event, class, performance, gathering, etc., tell your West Seattle neighbors via our event calendar – just email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!