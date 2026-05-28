COUNTDOWN: One month to 2026 West Seattle Garden Tour!

The 30th annual West Seattle Garden Tour is exactly one month away – on Sunday, June 28th. Today, the tour got a gift from Mechanics Bank – a $2,000 sponsorship grant, presented at the Mechanics branch in The Junction by vice president Robert Livingston, received by WSGT’s Jeff Daley. Twelve gardens from Alki to Arbor Heights are featured on this year’s tour; tickets are available now – online and at West Seattle Nursery (5275 California SW; WSB sponsor) – proceeds support grants that the WSGT itself gives to nonprofits; see this year’s recipients here, and find out how to apply for next year’s grants here.