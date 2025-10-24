VIDEO: Brandi Carlile returns to Easy Street Records as she launches ‘Returning to Myself’

For Brandi Carlile, launching “Returning to Myself” meant returning to a familiar, beloved venue … Easy Street Records. That’s where she chose to perform on release day for her new album, a special show for those buying “Returning to Myself” through Easy Street, a show that maxed out shortly after the surprise announcement earlier this week. Then those who got a spot lined up around the historic Hamm Building – here’s how it looked two hours before showtime:

(Photo sent by Hayk)

Once the doors opened at 6, it was a full house of fans:

And more looking in from the street, until the “garage door” was partly opened:

Carlile not only sang the title track and first single from “Returning to Myself,” but also one of her most-loved songs, “The Story“:

And back to the new album, with “Church and State“:

Carlile last took to the Easy Street stage in a surprise appearance with her longtime band members the Hanseroth Twins eleven months ago. Meantime, Easy Street has several in-store shows most weeks – go here to see who’s next.