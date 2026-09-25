TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Friday notes, with weekend low-bridge closure reminder

6:001 AM: Good morning. This is Friday, September 25, 2026.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

Cloudy, more showers expected, thunderstorms possible, breezy, high in the low 60s. Sunrise will be at 7 am today, while sunset will be at 7 pm.

CLOSURE/ROAD WORK REMINDERS

This weekend, SDOT is scheduled to close the West Seattle low bridge to drivers, 7 am Saturday until 4 am Monday.

-As reported here Thursday, work is planned Saturday on Fauntleroy Way and SW Wildwood, near the ferry dock.

TRANSIT TODAY

Washington State Ferries – The Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route is on the three-boat schedule (until Monday, October 5, when it goes to two boats for a month). From the alert page, a boat swap is planned today:

The 124-vehicle Kitsap will replace the 144-vehicle Chimacum as the #2 vessel on Friday, Sept. 25. The Kitsap will be on the route for several weeks as we move vessels for required maintenance, repairs, and inspections.

Metro buses – Regular weekday schedule today – any reroute/stop advisories will be here.

West Seattle Water Taxi – Regular summer schedule, with later night runs Fridays and Saturdays for just under two more weeks.

BRIDGE TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Here are four bridge views from the SDOT map:

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

See trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!