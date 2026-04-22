BIZNOTE: Grand opening celebration starts May 1 for new Greenbridge restaurant Zoco Cafe and Wine

By Anne Higuera

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

Just south of Highland Park, Greenbridge has a place for brunch again, and for lunch and dinner, or just coffee or a cocktail. Zoco Cafe and Wine (9901 8th Ave SW) aims to be a neighborhood gathering spot that just so happens to have excellent food and a menu with local wines. “We want everyone to feel like they can come here and stay–catch up with friends and family,” says Amador Coyantes, who soft-opened the restaurant early this month with his sister and co-proprietor Silvia Camarillo and plans a grand opening starting May 1. Coyantes says he’s attended church just down the street for years, so this location just felt right.



(Server Nicole Macias with her uncle, Zoco co-owner Amador Coyantes)

The response has been far beyond what they expected. “Amazing! We didn’t do any marketing. It was a soft opening with all the neighbors around.” Camarillo’s daughter Nicole Macias says the first days serving guests made it clear how much the community needed a new restaurant after the Greenbridge Cafe closed last November after 14 years. “They’re seeing everyone, bringing their friends. It’s really welcoming. People say they’re super excited to have lunch and dinner here.”

The only thing obviously missing during the first couple of weeks of Zoco Cafe and Wine’s soft open was the wine. “We finally got the liquor license last week,” Coyantes says, and that means they are now polishing up a list of Washington state wines to feature along with their cocktail menu. That also means they’re ready to put on a grand opening celebration, scheduled for May 1st, 2nd and 3rd. “We want to bring some music, have gift cards and other surprises,” he says.

The brunch menu is a mix of traditional American and Mexican dishes, and for dinner, many American and Italian options, a natural choice given Coyantes and Camarillo’s 30 years of restaurant experience, much of it with Italian food. The options are tantalizing. For brunch, options include a Dulce de Leche french toast with a Mezcal sauce, walnuts and caramelized banana; a gluten-free Avocado toast with eggs, and a fried chicken and waffle dish. But it’s the Chilaquiles Verdes with a house-made poblano sauce that they say has some customers coming back daily to order. For dinner, there are appetizers, burgers, salads, pastas and even a ribeye steak. Coyantes says the Italian dishes in particular have been a hit. “People love the pastas. We want to keeping going in that direction,” he says. “Eventually we want to do homemade fresh pasta.”

For those who come in regularly, Zoco is offering a loyalty rewards program to earn discounts off future meals. Food can be ordered to go through Toast, Uber Eats and DoorDash. While their website is being developed, they are keeping customers up to date on Instagram. Zoco Cafe and Wine serves their brunch menu 8 am-3 pm Tuesdays-Sundays and stays open for dinner until 9 pm Thursdays-Saturdays. They are closed Mondays.