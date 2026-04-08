Art, games, health, theater, politics, more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(From Alki this morning – photo by James Bratsanos)

A bit of a delay because of this morning’s bridge-watching, but here’s our busy Wednesday list, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar – which you can preview any time – here’s what’s happening today/tonight:

PASSOVER CONTINUES … through tomorrow.

REMINDER – WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: 10 am Wednesday walks start from 47th/Fontanelle (so if you didn’t see this in the calendar and missed it because of our late list today, here’s your reminder for next week).

TODDLER READING TIME: 10:30 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor).

PLANNING FOR PREGNANCY: Free online info session at 12:30 pm – “Top 5 Things to Do for Preconception Planning: A Naturopathic Approach to Preparing for Pregnancy” with Dr. Emily Lesnak from Neighborhood Naturopathic (WSB sponsor) – our calendar listing has details of how to attend as well as how to watch later.

WHERE DOES IT GO? 2-4 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), learn about reducing waste.

PLAY AMERICAN MAH JONGG: 2-4 pm, play at the new location of Missing Piece (4707 California SW).

HIGH-SCHOOL SPORTS: Two local home baseball games on the Metro League schedule today, both at Nino Cantu SW Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), West Seattle HS vs. Rainier Beach at 2:30 pm, Chief Sealth IHS vs. Garfield at 5 pm.

ART WORKSHOP: 3-4:30 pm, teen program at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW).

DROP-IN HOMEWORK HELP: 4-7:30 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

ROCK BAND GAMING AT MR. B’S MEAD CENTER: 5-10 pm, weekly event in South Delridge! (9444 Delridge Way SW)

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Repair your broken item instead of throwing it out! Weekly event, free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

POTTERINGS OPEN STUDIO: 6-8 pm drop-in session to get creative – bring your own project or get a suggestion! (3400 Harbor SW)

WEST SEATTLE URBANISM: Want to talk about our city’s growth, present and future, as the City Council reviews round 2 of rezoning? You’re invited to the weekly 6 pm meetup at Great American Diner/Bar (4752 California SW).

34TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATS: Our area’s largest political organization starts its meeting at The Hall at Fauntleroy (9131 California SW) with civic-minded organizations there to meet attendees thanks to West Seattle Joiners, and then a business meeting at 7 pm – details on the 34th DD website.

CRIBBAGE NIGHT: 6 pm at the West Seattle Eagles (4426 California SW), non-members welcome too.

KUNDALINI YOGA: Now at 6 pm at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska). $35.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT RUN: Get moving at midweek – go on the weekly 6:15 pm group run with West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) tonight – all welcome, all paces!

HUM-IN PROTEST: This gathering is for protesting via sound vibration, 6:30-7 pm Wednesdays at Junction Plaza Park (42nd SW and SW Alaska).

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer lineup. (7902 35th SW)

‘SOUND OF MUSIC’ AT WSHS: 7 pm, West Seattle HS production of the classic musical – ticket info’s in our calendar listing. (3000 California SW)

MUSIC BINGO: Weekly music bingo at at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

TRIVIA x 4: Four West Seattle trivia venues – 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), free to play, cash prizes … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) has Wednesday trivia at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … And trivia starts at 8:30 pm at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: The stage is yours at West Seattle’s longest-running open-mic night! 7:30 pm signups for the weekly event at The Skylark. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

‘WALDEN’ PREVIEW NIGHT AT ARTSWEST: 7:30 pm preview of ArtsWest‘s new play; online tickets are sold out, but you can check at the box office for changes. (4711 California SW)

SWING IT! Swing dancing and live music at 8:15 pm at South Park Hall (1253 S. Cloverdale).

KARAOKE AT ADMIRAL PUB: Sing at the pub starting at 8:45 pm, after trivia. (2306 California SW)

Planning something that’s open to community participation/observation? Please send us info so we can add it to West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!