April’s West Seattle Art Walk and much more for your Thursday

(In case you weren’t awake early today, photographer Theresa Arbow-O’Connor was)

Here are highlights for today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more – thanks again to everyone who sends events for us to share!):

PASSOVER … concludes today.

FREE PLAYSPACE: West Seattle Church of the Nazarene is hosting playspace today until noon. (42nd SW & SW Juneau)

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Whether you’re planting or planning – the center is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm – north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

TODDLER STORY TIME IN WESTWOOD: 10:30 am at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME IN ADMIRAL: 10:30 am at West Seattle Library (2306 42nd SW).

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: From newbie to pro, all levels welcome at this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today. (Even if you just want to know so you can go listen!) Probably C & P Coffee, we’re told (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor)

HIGH-SCHOOL SPORTS: Boys’ soccer with West Seattle HS vs. Rainier Beach at 4 pm at Walt Hundley Playfield (34th/Myrtle); softball with Chief Sealth IHS vs. Franklin at Nino Cantu SW Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle).

DROP-IN CHESS: High Point Library‘s weekly event is on today, 4-5:30 pm for players under 18. (3411 SW Raymond)

WEST SEATTLE ART WALK! Second Thursday means a celebration of art all around the peninsula, with most receptions running 5-8 pm. Here’s the venue list:

For highlights including which artists you’ll find showing their work tonight, at venues from Alki in the north to Gatewood in the south, browse this update!

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of two Thursday night events at HPCS this week – every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Pizza Maniac.”

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: Another regular Thursday event at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – info here.

HELP HARVEST FOOD: Puget Ridge Edible Park (18th/Brandon) needs volunteers to help harvest fresh food that will be donated to food banks (and you can take some home too). Just be there 5-7 pm!

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 5-8 pm for your tool-borrowing needs. (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center)

VISCON CELLARS: This West Seattle winery’s friendly tasting room/wine bar is open Thursdays, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor), for wine by the glass or bottle! Tonight, it’s also a stop on the West Seattle Art Walk, as with every second Thursday.

POKEMON LEAGUE: 6 pm Thursdays at Fourth Emerald Games (4517 California SW, upstairs) – bring your own console.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: 6 pm, starting from Good Society (California SW and SW Lander), you’re welcome to join the Westies Run Club‘s Thursday night community run!

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: If walking is more your speed, meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fontanelle for tonight’s group walk – details in our calendar listing.

WORDS, WRITERS, SOUTHWEST STORIES: 6 pm online – find out the history behind names, with historian Feliks Banel. Here’s how to get the link.

‘SOUND OF MUSIC’: Another chance to see West Seattle High School‘s production of the classic musical, 7 pm. Ticket info is in our calendar listing.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: TIGERS EYE, Ladyfingers, Summer Schoo, 7 pm, 21+, $10 cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

’90s TRIVIA: 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

LIVE AT TIM’S: 7 pm, Eric Blu & the Soul Revue, all ages, no cover. (16th SW and SW 98th, White Center)

TRIVIA NIGHT AT THE VOID: A relatively new West Seattle trivia night! 7:30 pm, with prizes, at The Void (5048 California SW).

‘WALDEN’ AT ARTSWEST: 7:30 pm opening performance of ArtsWest‘s new play. (4711 California SW)

DJ AT REVELRY ROOM: Spinning happens tonight at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), with DJ Supreme La Rock starting at 8 pm. 21+.

Are you planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!