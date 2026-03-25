WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Mailbox break-in

The photos and report are from Natalie:

We had our townhouse group mailbox broken into overnight around 3:30 am 3/25 at Brandon/California. We have video and it appears they had keys to just open the whole set of 4 mailboxes. USPS case number 86835698 if anyone recognizes them; attached are photos of the car and 2 individuals that opened and stole from our box.

There was a third person in the car that never left the vehicle. We couldn’t read the plate from the video. A reminder to bring your mail in daily.