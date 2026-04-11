COUNTDOWN: Two weeks until spring Recycle Roundup at Fauntleroy Church

(WSB photo, September 2025 Recycle Roundup)

If the return of the rain has you spending some time indoors today and wondering what to do – sort your recyclables for West Seattle’s next big free-dropoff recycling event. We’re now exactly two weeks away from the spring Recycle Roundup at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW), 9 am-3 pm Saturday, April 25 – here’s the list of what will and won’t be accepted. Twice a year, the church partners with 1 Green Planet to offer this free service to the community; since it’s a six-hour window, they request that you come earlier rather than later, to avoid a last-minute backup.