HAPPENING NOW: Bees (info) and birds (book), more, at West Seattle Nursery’s spring Open House

It’s a mellow open house happening at West Seattle Nursery (5275 California SW; WSB sponsor) right now, as proprietor Marcia Bruno describes it, but full of highlights. Want to learn about bees? Washington Bee Atlas volunteers are there:

WBA is working to identify and map our state’s wild bees, and the plants that they favor.

You can find out how to volunteer! Also at the open house, West Seattle author Lori Kothe and her picture book “Birds Near My Home in the City by the Sea“:

(If you can’t get there today, WSN is selling Lori’s book and should have some signed copies too.) After noon, a special highlight – WSN’s own Chelsea Ginnis launching Nosegay Gardens, and will be there to talk about it and the plants she’ll be selling. The open house is on until 2 pm.