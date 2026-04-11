WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 34 things to know

(Friday night, off Harbor Avenue; WSB photo by Torin Record-Sand)

Happy Saturday! First, a transportation note:

WATER TAXI’S NEW SCHEDULE: The spring/summer schedule for the West Seattle Water Taxi starts today, including extra weekend daytime runs, and later night runs on Saturdays (starting tonight) and Fridays (starting next Friday), as previewed here.

Now the other Saturday highlights, as usual mostly from our West Seattle Event Calendar (if we’re missing something, text info ASAP to 206-293-6302):

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: At West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor), you’re invited to join the Saturday 8 am free group run – kicking off the second day of 16th-anniversary weekend (see below).

FREE MEDITATION: For a calming start to your weekend, check out Heavily Meditated, 9 am free meditation at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska).

SCHMITZ PARK IVY PULL: Join Schmitz Park Creek Restore, A Cleaner Alki, others to help save the park’s trees by pulling invasive ivy, 9:30-11:30 am. (56th SW and SW Spokane)

INTRODUCTORY WALK and WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: 9:30 am, walk a mile before the 10 am well-being walk (or just show up for that one). Both start from 47th SW and Fontanelle.

WEST SEATTLE RUNNER CELEBRATES 16 YEARS: Second day of anniversary weekend, open 10 am to 5 pm – “discounts, raffle drawings, Hawthorne Chair massage, Lake Washington PT and Hidef PT on site at various times during the weekend. Call ahead for specific questions on scheduling: 206-938-0545.” (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor)

DONATION DRIVE FOR FARMWORKERS: Plant starts, tools, supplies needed for community garden – dropoff donation drive 10 am-1 pm today and tomorrow at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor)

WEST SEATTLE NURSERY OPEN HOUSE: Spring open house 10 am-2 pm at West Seattle Nursery (5275 California SW; WSB sponsor), featuring bees, books, and a new grower!

COMPOST GIVEAWAY: 10 am to 2 pm or while it lasts, bring your own bucket/shovel to Westcrest Park P-Patch (9000 8th SW) for free compost, as previewed here.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The home of West Seattle’s history is open, new Saturday hours 10 am-4 pm (61st SW and SW Stevens).

SSC GARDEN CENTER: 10 am-3 pm, open today! New plants in! North end of campus at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor)

DAHLIA TUBER SALE: 10 am-3 pm, prolific gardener’s overflow for sale. (4457 51st Place SW)

SINGALONG BRUNCH SOLD OUT: 10 am weekends at Admiral Pub, sing to classics – today, Taylor Swift edition, and it’s sold out. Table Reservation for future dates includes a Brunch Buffet! (2306 California SW)

GAME ON FOR KIDS! NAT’L BOARD GAME DAY: Kids are invited to celebrate by playing games at West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW), 10:30 am-3:30 pm.

MORNING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am today – free, weekly, in-person, critique-free group resumes today – details including location are in our calendar listing.

FAMILY STORY TIME: 10:30 am at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), for families with kids up to 5 years old.

ALKI HISTORY WALKING TOUR: Second one of the season! 11 am, leaving from the Log House Museum (61st SW and SW Stevens).

FREE TAX HELP: 11 am-3 pm, no appointment needed, with United Way and West Seattle Food Bank at WS Community Resource Center (6516 35th SW).

PAY-WHAT-YOU-CAN HAIRCUTS: 11 am-3 pm at Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon), Little Shop of Hairdos is cutting hair for 50+ at whatever price they can pay, no appointment necessary, proceeds donated to the center.

FAMILY READING TIME: At Paper Boat Booksellers, 11 am family reading time. (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: Community visitors welcome noon-3 pm at the West Seattle Vietnamese Cultural Center (2236 SW Orchard).

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open, with wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM, WINE BAR, STORE: Open 1-6 pm on north end of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

COMMUNITY NOTARY DAY: 1-3 pm at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW), no registration required.

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 6-8 pm at C & P Coffeehouse (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), singer-songwriter John Shaw. Free, all ages.

‘WALDEN’ AT ARTSWEST: First weekend continues for ArtsWest‘s new play, 7:30 pm curtain. (4711 California SW)

MUSIC AT KENYON HALL Feral Songwriters in the Round at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW), 7:30 pm, all ages.

CLASSICAL GUITAR CONCERT: 7:30 pm at West Seattle Church of the Nazarene (42nd SW and SW Juneau), renowned guitarist Michael Partington will present music by Portland (OR) composer Bryan Johanson to celebrate his 75th year,

MUSIC AT THE SKYLARK: 8 pm, Pale People, Henry Mansfield, Cats with Bowties, $10 cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MUSIC AT TIM’S: Far Reaches, The Unsundered, Guilded Lilly at Tim’s in White Center, 8 pm, all ages. (16th SW & SW 98th)

REVELRY ROOM: 9 pm, Soul Focus FM. (4547 California SW)

SKATE PARTY: 9 pm-midnight at Southgate Roller Rink (9676 17th SW), with rotating DJs spinning old-school funk & hip-hop, $18 plus $5 skate rental.

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Sing with Rone at 10 pm at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

Have a West Seattle event coming up? If community members are welcome, your event is welcome on our calendar, where listings are free of charge, always! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!