WEEK AHEAD: Got questions about Highland Park Way lane-conversion project? SDOT @ HPAC on Wednesday

When SDOT held an online meeting earlier this month about the Highland Park Way lane-conversion project (WSB coverage here), community group HPAC‘s co-chair Kay Kirkpatrick got the project team to commit to something the coalition had long been requesting – attending an HPAC meeting to answer community questions. They’re keeping that promise this Wednesday (March 25), 6 pm at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW). HPAC’s meeting announcement says they’re hoping SDOT team members’ in-person appearance will allow “in-depth conversation with the community and a chance to really drill down into the work they are doing.” The project would convert the outside downhill driving lane on the Highland Park Way hill to a bicycle/pedestrian path; the newest version of the plan would separate that path from the remaining driving lane via removable jersey barriers as shown in graphic above), so it could revert to a driving lane in case of a major event like the 2020-2022 West Seattle Bridge closure. HPAC also hopes to update the Glassyard Commons RV/tiny-home site project at Wednesday’s meeting.