Treading water, moving forward! West Seattle Girls’ Water Polo annual fundraiser Saturday

Among the spring high-school sports that get going this month is water polo, and the West Seattle girls’ club – which welcomes swimmers from any high school – is ready for another year, starting with their third annual Tread-a-Thon fundraiser – here’s what team supporters sent for us to share with you:



Now that the Super Bowl and the Olympics are over, fear not! West Seattle Girls Water Polo season is starting! The team started practices on Monday, March 2nd and will be having their annual fundraiser on Saturday, Marcj 7th, 3:30-5:10 pm at Southwest Pool. Players will tread water for 100 minutes without touching the bottom or sides of the pool and without using flotation devices. They will quickly pivot to competition, with their first game away at Ingraham HS on March 18th after they warm up during the Jamboree on March 14th.

The girls formed this team two years ago and had a successful inaugural season after gaining permission from the league to play, but no funds were provided by the school or district for the team. Last year, the team placed 7th in state while all the teams in the district had to manage a 30% increase in pool rental fees. This year, the league has increased the number of home games each team hosts by 50%, so more water polo, but more expenses. Donations will fund scholarships, pay for pool-rental time, league fees, and equipment.

Girls from any high school are welcome to join the team. Head Coach Steve McKinnon and Assistant Coach Cam Rantz are ready to quickly bring new players to proficiency. Practices will be 2 mornings per week before school with home games on Thursday evening. Practices started this week and the season runs through late May with 12 players, including our first player from Vashon Island High School.

For more information, email wshswaterpolo@gmail.com.

Donations gratefully accepted at this link: https://paybee.io/@wswaterpolo@2