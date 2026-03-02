TRAFFIC, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Monday notes

6:03 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Monday, March 2, 2026.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

Sunshine in the forecast – high in the upper 50s. Sunrise at 6:47 am; sunset at 5:56 pm. (Next weekend – early Sunday – we spring forward an hour!)

1ST AVENUE S. BRIDGE ALERT

Two lanes are still closed on the NB bridge, and the speed limit remains 25 mph.

TRANSIT TODAY

West Seattle Water Taxi – Regular West Seattle service, winter schedule.

Washington State Ferries – Check WSF’s alert page for any changes to the 3-boat schedule. Also check that page for an explanation of the 3 percent fee that’s now being added to car payments.

Metro buses – Regular weekday schedule and routes.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS (SDOT has fixed the framegrab problem)

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view. Also note, maritime-opening info is available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge (see the WSDOT alert above):

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!