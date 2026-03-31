TRAFFIC, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Final day of March

6:00 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Tuesday, March 31, 2026.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

Partly sunny, high in the mid-50s. Sunrise at 6:49 am; sunset at 7:38 pm.

(Kite and foot ferry off Alki on Monday evening – photo by Bob Burns)

TRAFFIC REMINDER

One more reminder, SW Trenton east of 35th SW is now the bus route to Westwood Village rather than Barton, because of upcoming repaving for the latter. The project page explains the changes.

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro buses – Here’s one last look at Metro‘s twice-yearly service change, which happened last Saturday.

West Seattle Water Taxi – Regular West Seattle service, winter schedule through April 10.

Washington State Ferries – Check WSF’s alert page for last-minute changes.

STADIUM ZONE

The Mariners‘ season-opening homestand continues tonight, with another 6:40 pm game vs. the Yankees.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view. Also note, maritime-opening info is available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge (fully open but 25 mph speed limit):

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!