TRAFFIC, WEATHER, ROAD WORK, TRANSIT: Friday + ‘spring forward’ weekend info

6:01 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Friday, March 6, 2026.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET + TIME CHANGE

More rain, says the forecast – high in the low 50s. Sunrise at 6:39 am; sunset at 6:01 pm. (Starting Sunday, sunsets will move to after 7 pm following the time change at 2 am that day to “spring forward” an hour!)

(Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

1ST AVENUE S. BRIDGE ALERT UPDATE

Two lanes are still closed on the NB side of this bridge, and the speed limit remains 25 mph. WSDOT delivered its update Wednesday with three main points: #1, the northbound bridge will be closed next Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday for temporary repairs; #2, starting sometime in the second half of April, a longer NB closure for the second phase of repairs; next year, full replacement of the NB bridge deck. Here’s our Thursday followup with more information, including closure-related detouring next week.

TRANSIT TODAY

West Seattle Water Taxi – Regular West Seattle service, winter schedule.

Washington State Ferries – Check WSF’s alert page for any changes to the 3-boat schedule.

Metro buses – Regular weekday schedule and routes.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view. Also note, maritime-opening info is available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge (see the expanded WSDOT alert above):

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!