UPDATE: Gas-leak response west of California/Graham

March 5, 2026 11:33 am
11:33 AM: Thanks to Kersti for the tip and photo. SFD and SPD crews are at California/Graham right now for what’s logged as a gas-leak response.

11:49 AM: The response, logged for a residential address just west of the intersection, is wrapping up. We’re following up with SFD.

12:51 PM: Here’s SFD’s wrapup, via spokesperson Kaila Lafferty: “At 10:50 a.m., crews were dispatched to a report of a natural gas leak on the exterior of a residence at 44th Ave SW & SW Graham St. Crews arrived and detected levels of natural gas. Puget Sound Energy responded and secured the leak. Crews returned to service by 12:02 p.m. No injuries reported.”

  • Fred R March 5, 2026 (11:42 am)
    The leak was actually at 44th/Graham, caused by a construction crew digging. SFD radio said PSE had arrived and stopped the leak at about 11:30.

