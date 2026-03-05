UPDATE: Gas-leak response west of California/Graham

11:33 AM: Thanks to Kersti for the tip and photo. SFD and SPD crews are at California/Graham right now for what’s logged as a gas-leak response.

11:49 AM: The response, logged for a residential address just west of the intersection, is wrapping up. We’re following up with SFD.

12:51 PM: Here’s SFD’s wrapup, via spokesperson Kaila Lafferty: “At 10:50 a.m., crews were dispatched to a report of a natural gas leak on the exterior of a residence at 44th Ave SW & SW Graham St. Crews arrived and detected levels of natural gas. Puget Sound Energy responded and secured the leak. Crews returned to service by 12:02 p.m. No injuries reported.”