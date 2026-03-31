See space history! West Seattle event to watch Artemis II launch for Moon fly-by

(NASA photo, February)

When West Seattle educator/expert skywatcher Alice Enevoldsen led her spring change-of-seasons sunset watch a week and a half ago (WSB coverage here), she told attendees that she hoped to lead a launch-watch event for the Artemis II mission to fly by the Moon. As of this afternoon, it’s on for tomorrow – here’s her announcement:

Join Alice Enevoldsen, NASA Solar System Ambassador and South Seattle College Astronomy & Physics Faculty member, to watch the NASA livestream of the historic Artemis II launch, sending people back to circle the Moon for the first time in more than 50 years.

This event will start at 2:45 pm on Wednesday, April 1, and could go as late as 6 pm depending on the launch itself. The launch is scheduled for 3:24 pm Seattle time.

Location will be on main campus at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW), Jerry M Brockey building.

The time and date of this event may change: launch windows require suitable weather and every technical detail going correctly. Please visit alicesastroinfo.com/2026/03/artemis-ii-livestream-launch-watch for links to the most recent updates on my event and nasa.gov/mission/artemis-ii for updates on the mission.