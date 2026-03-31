One day until West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day registration begins

By this time tomorrow, registration will be open for this year’s West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day! WSCGSD is always the second Saturday in May; this year, that’s on the early side, May 9. Official hours are 9 am-3 pm, but sellers are welcome to start earlier and/or end later (some even add days) – just be sure to include that in the description when you register your sale. WSCGSD is not one big sale but rather hundreds of sales of all sizes, all over West Seattle (often a bit to the south, too), residences, businesses, schools, nonprofits, block sales, whoever and wherever! WSB has coordinated WSCGSD since 2008 (it was founded by a long-gone community organization in 2005), and after three weeks of registration, we start making the map and list so they’ll be available a week before sale day. So watch WSB for the registration link when it’s ready to go on Wednesday!

P.S. If anyone’s offering spaces for very small sales this year, we haven’t heard from them yet – but we’d love a heads-up at westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!