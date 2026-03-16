Need something? Free ‘community store’ announced for Saturday in West Seattle. (Volunteers welcome too)

If you or someone you know is in need, this Saturday’s free community store at Denny International Middle School can help. The community store will be stocked with 37 pallets full of food and household supplies to be given away to whoever needs them, 9 am to 2 pm on Saturday (March 21). The store is courtesy of Partnership for Hope, which collaborates with other organizations and volunteers to support people in need. It’s for “students, staff, and the whole broader community,” we’re told. Here’s how to register. And if you’re not in need, but would like to help out, volunteers are gathering the day before as well as during the event – you can sign up here to volunteer. Denny IMS is at 2601 SW Kenyon.