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Last day for lowest prices on Loop the ‘Lupe 2026 registration!

March 20, 2026 1:12 pm
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 |   Fun stuff to do | How to help | West Seattle news

(WSB photo by Oliver Hamlin, June 2025)

If you’re thinking about being part of this year’s Loop the ‘Lupe – which includes Seattle’s only 5K obstacle-course run – today’s your last chance at the lowest prices! Loop the ‘Lupe is set for Saturday, June 6, at Walt Hundley Playfield, and raises money for community work at and by adjacent Our Lady of Guadalupe. The 5K obstacle-course run is one of multiple options for joining in. It’s all part of one big party, also featuring live music, food, and a beer garden. Register by 11:58 pm tonight before the fees go up! (Loop the ‘Lupe director Brian Callanan also points out that if you sign up a team of four or more at once, you “get even more discounts.”) Your options are: Obstacle 5K Elite Wave (11 am), Obstacle 5K Family Wave (11:40 am), 5K Fun Run (noon), Silver Saunter (12:15 pm), Youth Dash (1 pm). WSB is media sponsor for Loop the ‘Lupe – see you there!

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