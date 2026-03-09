Here’s why Metro hasn’t issued a reroute advisory about northbound 1st Avenue South Bridge closure

We’re almost through day 1 of the three-day closure of the northbound 1st Avenue South Bridge. Since buses do usually use the bridge, some readers were wondering why no reroute advisory had appeared. We asked Metro, whose spokesperson Jeff Switzer explains:

Routes 113, 131 and 132 are rerouted during the state’s emergency work; however, buses continue to serve every one of the bus stops for these routes and no bus stops are missed.

In this situation, we don’t issue a transit alert as, from the riders’ perspective, there isn’t an impact to where they board or exit. We appreciate riders’ patience while we reroute around this important emergency work.

Overview

131 and 132: Regular route southbound from Downtown Seattle to Burien Transit Center; switches to the South Park Bridge traveling northbound from Burien to Downtown Seattle.

113: Regular route to Shorewood from Downtown Seattle; switches to the South Park Bridge traveling to Downtown Seattle from 26th Avenue SW/SW 116th Street