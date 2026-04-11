West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2026 update: 4 weeks to sale day – and 11 days left to register

Four weeks from now – on Saturday, May 9 – we’ll be in the waning official moments of West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2026 (though some are staying open later or even continuing their sales the next day). We are also midway through registration, which opened the morning of April 1 and is closing the evening of April 22; we’re almost up to 300 sales now, as usual, all sizes, all around the peninsula (plus some a bit south/southeast of West Seattle, in White Center, Top Hat, and South Park). We’ve been reviewing/proofreading the listings and noting creative descriptions and unusual items – among them, the seller who describes their sale as a “pop-culture fever dream of vintage ephemera and modern kitsch” and the seller who declares theirs to be a “baby blow-out – the good kind!” plus the seller who promises a “modernist aesthetic from an obsessive thrifter.” Besides all the individual sales, we’ll have block sales, multi-family sales, and a few multi-seller sites that have participated in past years too (including Hotwire Coffeehouse and C & P Coffee).

If you’re planning a sale but haven’t signed up yet, the deadline is 11 pm Wednesday, April 22 to do it, but don’t run the risk you’ll procrastinate and forget until it’s too late – get your up-to-20-words listing ready, and go here to register! Whether you’re selling or shopping, watch for the WSCGSD map to be available online – in clickable and printable-list formats – on May 2, which is one week before sale day.