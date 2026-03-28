VIDEO: Fauntleroy Community Association hosts egg hunt to help launch the season

West Seattle’s first egg hunts of the season happened this afternoon, including the Fauntleroy Community Association‘s volunteer-powered hunt behind the historic schoolhouse. This one happened in two waves – video above shows the littlest hunters getting a head start after the countdown led by organizer Candace Blue; below, ages 5 and up followed.

The FCA made some changes this year, to ensure everybody would leave happy, increasing the number of eggs and setting a limit for how many each hunter could amass, to avoid depletion before all the older kids had a chance to find some. Also of note: The FCA uses plastic eggs that hunters are asked to recycle after extracting the treats (which are non-candy items).

OTHER EGG HUNTS: Here’s the list we published recently; we’ll add any more of the Easter-service hunts we hear about too.