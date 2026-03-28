VIDEO: Two Admiral coyotes

Thanks to Steve for the video he sent Friday night after discovering his home security video had caught sight of coyotes outside his home early that morning:

(At 3:42 am Friday) we captured two coyotes trotting across our front yard. We live on 37th Ave SW between Lander and Stevens. Lots of bunnies up here, so I’m sure they’re hunting. I’m telling my neighbors to keep their cats indoors.

We have published coyote-sighting reports over the years for awareness, not alarm; be sure you know what to do, and not to do, to co-exist with them, as advised by this state Wildlife Department infosheet.