HAPPENING NOW: Improve Roxhill Elementary’s playground – and more – via your online bids

(Photos courtesy Friends of Roxhill Elementary)

Roxhill Elementary‘s students will benefit from your bidding in the online auction that’s on now. Here’s the announcement!

online fundraising auction is on now through Friday, April 3 at 8:00 pm.

Our “RoxStar” students need support now more than ever. This year, we are raising money to improve our outdoor play space, which is currently all blacktop and concrete (photo above) with no green space or welcoming murals. Funds raised will also replenish our general fund, which we use for community-building events, classroom grants, and more. Thanks to many generous West Seattle businesses, every dollar raised goes directly back to help the students, teachers, and families who make up the vibrant Roxhill school community.

Items available for bidding include:

-Classic Seattle experiences including Seafair Festival Package, Argosy Cruises, and an Alki kayak tour

-Family outings to the zoo, aquarium, Seattle Art Museum, MoPOP, and more

-Birthday party packages + kids art/music classes and camps

-Sounders, Reign, and Kraken single-game tickets or Junction FC and Rhodies season tickets!

-Romantic date nights + restaurant, and cafe gift certificates

-Practical services for your home and family

-Donation funds to improve Roxhill’s outdoor space

Buy something you’re already planning to get or treat yourself. Every item supports local students!

Bid on items now. (Use the “Max Bid” feature for fast and easy bidding.)

Friends of Roxhill Elementary (FORE) is the 501(c)(3) Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) that supports the students, staff, and families of Roxhill Elementary School at E.C. Hughes. Auction questions may be sent to auction.fore@gmail.com.